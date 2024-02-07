













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has already revealed how much of the original game it will cover | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









According to the State of Play comment on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, The game deals with the events from the departure of Midgar to the arrival at the Forgotten Capital. For fans of the original, this means you'll get to the end of what was the first disc in its PS1 release.

Thus we can assure that the events of the next two discs are still missing. However, we could also see that there is a kind of rearrangement in several events, so we will surely see situations in the story develop sooner or later from when they happened in the original. Let us remember that this reimagining does not follow the title events of 1997 to the letter.

We recommend you: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has a demo available now in case you can't wait any longer

With this information, surely many of the fans of the original already know what we can expect. But again, the fact that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth change the order of the story is a promising premise that is sure to captivate old and new fans alike.

What can we expect from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

The State of Play of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth did a very good job of getting us excited about this game. In addition to the possibilities of this new story, they announced a combat system that greatly encourages experimentation. They also showed that It will be an experience full of content and several secondary activities that look captivating.

Source: Square Enix

We had the opportunity to play it thanks to Square Enix and we quickly realized that could be one of the best games of 2024. We even consider that it could be a kind of template for RPGs of the future. Will you give it a chance when it comes out on February 29?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)