According to the information shared, this demo of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will let us play a section of Nibelheim. In it we control Cloud and Sephiroth and it serves as an introduction to their combat systems. As if that were not enough, we will also have the opportunity to explore some of its open world.

This way players will be able to have a better understanding of how this sequel works before its arrival. We do not know with certainty the duration of the present sections, but they will surely be a good way to keep us calm in what is released.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches exclusively on PS5 on February 29. So we are just under a month away from enjoying this new experience in its entirety. Will you play the demo or would you rather wait to have the full game?

What can we expect from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a direct continuation of the events we saw in Remake. Here the story follows Cloud and company as they pursue Sephiroth to stop his plans to destroy the world. To do this they will have to leave Midgar to explore a vast and beautiful but dangerous world.

Unlike its predecessor, this experience will have a large open world full of activities to do and secondary missions. In addition, its combat is more complex and gives us the opportunity to make combinations that create very powerful attacks. Not to mention that the cast of characters increases considerably. Are you already waiting for it?

