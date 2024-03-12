In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players will find themselves faced with choices to make and, for this reason, they wonder if these choices will have consequences on the plot. In this guide we will see what will happen if we choose to help Aerith and Redor Tifa and Barrett on the beachIn the chapter 6 of our adventure.

WARNING: there are spoilers on the plot of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, continue reading only with this awareness.

Is there a right choice?

On the beach Costa del Sol we will find ourselves deciding whether to help Aerith and Red, or Tifa and Barret, but what should we do basically? Let's find out together.

The members of the couple that we choose to help will be our comrades during an imminent fight with a boss, while the other pair will not be momentarily controllable.

Another interesting element concerns the fact that the members of the couple we chose they will develop a stronger bond with us towards us, and this can be very useful to us if it is our intention to carry forward some romance.

In short, the choice to be made Not will directly affect the plot main, but it will have some consequences however important is in the short and long term.

