SQUARE ENIX announced that the development of the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH it’s going smoothly. Through the page Twitter dedicated to the title the producer Yoshitori Kitase not only stated that everything is fine, but that the development team is currently trying to decide the release date for the game.

Whereas the previously announced launch window for the sequel to FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE it’s winter 2023, is there any news about the game coming? At the moment it is difficult to say, considering that the software house’s attention is currently totally focused on the imminent release of FINAL FANTASY XVI.

We just have to wait to find out when we can get our hands on FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHcurrently under development for Playstation 5.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu