SQUARE ENIX announces that the update for the demo is finally available FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Starting today all players will be able to try the chapter “A new era in Junon“, which will allow us to discover in preview a portion of the continent of Junon and its main plot. Since this is a limited version compared to the full game, we will not be able to maintain the progress made.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH DEMO RECEIVES AN UPDATE THAT ADDES NEW PLAYABLE CONTENT

Explore a portion of the map in the Junon region as you wait for the global release of the most anticipated game of 2024. Only a week away!

MILAN (21 February 2024) – Today SQUARE ENIX® has released an update to the demo of FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH, the highly anticipated RPG that will be released on February 29th exclusively for PlayStation®5 (PS5®) consoles. The update will be called “A New Era in Junon”. This free demo expands on the “The Great Hero in Nibelheim” demo released earlier this month and offers a preview of the vast world players can explore in the most anticipated game of 2024*.

Download the free demo of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH here.

“A New Age in Junon” is a free update to the existing demo, and sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII arrive on the outskirts of Junon, a fortress city with an underwater reactor. In this special preview made especially for the demo, you will play some events that take place a few hours after the start of the main story and you will explore a small piece of the enormous game world. Find treasure by riding your faithful chocobo, craft valuable items with your new transmuter, bravely take on hunting requests, and more.

Now's the perfect time to download the two-part demo and prepare for the global release of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. If you complete the first part, “The Great Hero in Nibelheim,” you will receive a moogle lucky charm and an adventure set, and you will have the option to skip that section in the full game after its release**, allowing you to begin your adventure ahead. Or, alternatively, you will also have the option to replay that section.

While saves from the “A New Age in Junon” section cannot be transferred to the full game, as the content has been altered for a more compact experience, both fans and new players will be able to explore, try out powerful attacks and synergistic and witness the relationships between the characters during the fights.

A patch for the demo has also been released and will download automatically. The patch fixes minor graphical issues and makes other changes.

Voted the “Most Anticipated Game” of 2024 at The Game Awards, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is the new story of the acclaimed remake project of FINAL FANTASY VII. This new standalone adventure set on a vast and dynamic planet sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape the dystopian city of Midgar to explore the world beyond the walls. To hunt down Sephiroth, a dark figure from Cloud's past determined to rule the planet, our group of heroes joins forces with new companions, such as the lively ninja Yuffie and the witty cat-like robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle to rewrite their destiny. Explore classic locations revisited in extraordinary detail. Experience dozens of hours of rewarding side quests, hunting prompts, mini-games, and fascinating stories centered around the planet's inhabitants and cultures.

After playing the demo, those who want to discover more content of FINAL FANTASY VII can download FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS (the hit mobile RPG, over 7 million downloads) for free on the App Store, Google, Play or STEAM and participate in the limited-time crossover event of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. In this event, players will be able to relive the infamous Nibel Incident and receive various in-game bonuses. For more information, visit the official social channels of FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH fits into the narrative continuum of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, greeted with unprecedented enthusiasm in 2020 by players and critics globally. After earning over 20 perfect media scores and being named to the PlayStation® Editors' Choice category, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE has become the best-selling digital PlayStation® title in SQUARE ENIX history, surpassing 7 million copies sold in physical and digital formats worldwide since its release.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available from February 29, 2024 on PS5® console. For more information, visit https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/.

*Winner of “Most Anticipated Game” at The Game Awards 2023.

**To skip the Nibelheim portion of the full game and receive the moogle lucky charm and adventure set, you will need to install the latest update for the full game.

