During the night, a State of Play entirely dedicated to Final was held Fantasy 7 Rebirthone of the most anticipated titles on PlayStation for this 2024, scheduled for release on February 29th.

The second part of the three games that will constitute the remake of one of the greatest adventures in the history of video games was shown in an 11-minute trailer where we had the opportunity to explore the gameplay and receive an (un)expected surprise.

It was shown inside the trailer the renewed game mapvery extensive and characterized by an effective connection between the areas which will make the adventure particularly fluid.

Furthermore, a leading role is that of gameplay: not only does the combat seem to have undergone an evolution compared to the first part of the remake, but numerous minigames have also been shown scattered throughout the game world.

The biggest surprise, however, concerns an element that has been much talked about in recent weeks: the publication of the official and free demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which was immediately released at the end of the event.

We remind you that you can already pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for your PS5 (for the moment it is an exclusive) and that the title will be definitively published on February 29, 2024.



