In Summer Game Fest 2023 There were quite interesting announcements, but the one that clearly stood out the most was the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a game that will continue the story that the remake left us in 2020. And although a release date has not been given, It seems that we are going to meet her in a few more weeks.

According to what some fans and the media have detected, it is that it can already be pre-sold in stores in the United States as they can be Best Buy and Target, which even already put a price on it, approximately 70 USD. That means that Square Enix He is seeing his creation as a product fully designed for the current generation of consoles.

For now, Square Enix has not come out to give more information about Final Fantasy VII Rebirthbut there is still one major video game event left for the remainder of the year, The Game Awards. In the latter, they could release a trailer with much more content and let us know the exact date on which we will be able to enjoy this experience.

Remember that the game will only reach PS5.

Editor’s note: This game will be one of the most anticipated of 2024, but it was mentioned that it would arrive until winter, or at least we saw that in its first preview, so it could be until December and not this year, of course.