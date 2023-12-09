Beyond NintendoAlso SQUARE ENIX celebrates an important recognition obtained during the event The Game Awards 2023which he crowned FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH as Most Anticipated Game of 2024.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait much longer to play it, as its debut is set for February 29, 2024 temporarily exclusive on PlayStation 5.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH AWARDED AS “MOST ANTICIPATED GAME” OF 2024 AT THE GAME AWARDS

A new trailer accompanied by the game’s soundtrack was presented during the show

MILAN (8 December 2023) – During The Game Awards 2023, FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTHthe new chapter exclusively for PlayStation®5 (PS5®) arriving on February 29, has won the title of “Most anticipated game” of 2024. In addition, SQUARE ENIX® presented the exciting trailer of the official theme song Of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHunveiled during the show alongside a breathtaking live performance from singer Loren Allred.

You can also see the extended version just released the “Theme Music Announcement Trailer” here: https://youtu.be/a6yFzv_Xa34.

The musical theme of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is “No Promises to Keep”, a fascinating composition by maestro Nobuo Uematsu performed by the extraordinary voice of Loren Allred, an award-winning artist who enchanted audiences worldwide with her single “Never Enough”, taken from the film The Greatest Showman. In the new trailer, Allred’s sensational voice merges with that of Aerith, the iconic flower girl and faithful traveling companion, in an emotional performance in “LOVELESS”, the play featured in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH.

“It is with great enthusiasm and humility that I give my voice to the iconic Aerith in ‘No Promises to Keep’ from FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Nobuo Uematsu is a master of music who enriched the FINAL FANTASY universe with his extraordinary compositions. Collaborating with such a groundbreaking talent was an immense honor. I am extremely grateful to the team at Square Enix and can’t wait for the world to hear this song and play the game we’ve all been waiting for.”

“As can be seen from the song ‘Aerith’s Theme’, Aerith had a kind of ominous and ephemeral influence on me,” said Uematsu. “I understood from the beginning that this song is also linked to Aerith, but the poignant melody of ‘Aerith’s Theme’ does not appear in this song. I wanted to represent the opposite, the strength that lies in Aerith’s heart. As I listened to the recording several times once it was finished, Aerith, who until then had been an inhabitant of a fantasy world, began to seem like a real, flesh-and-blood human being to me. Loren Allred’s voice, sometimes fleeting and other times passionate and powerful, certainly brings Aerith’s existence to life. It’s been a while since I wrote a ballad that felt uniquely mine, and I’m happy I did. Thank you, Aerith.”

The extended version of the “Theme Music Announcement Trailer” takes fans on an exciting journey through new gameplay sequences and revelations. Intrepid pilot Cid Highwind makes his debut in the remake project to offer his help; the enigmatic Vincent Valentine, a former Turk looking for redemption, is revealed to viewers for the first time; Fan-favorite characters like Marlene Wallace and AVALANCHE member Biggs return. Spectators can also admire the breathtaking views of the Gold Saucer amusement park and witness new synergistic abilities, which are powerful attacks in which two characters team up to turn the tide of battle. These abilities, which are unlocked as players deepen the bonds between the various members of the group, highlight the importance that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH places in its iconic characters and in the discovery of their motivations and interpersonal dynamics.

SQUARE ENIX also revealed a new main illustration in which the courageous team of heroes contemplates the splendor of the vast and evocative environment of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH.

Further previously unpublished illustrations and screenshots, accompanied by detailed descriptions, are available on press portal. These images feature Cid, Vincent, Dyne (aka Barret’s long-lost friend), memorable locations like the Gold Saucer and Corel Prison, the iconic Titan, Phoenix, and NeoBahamut invocations, synergistic abilities, and more.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is a new standalone adventure set on a vast and dynamic planet, which sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape the dystopian city of Midgar to explore the ever-expanding world beyond the walls. To hunt down Sephiroth, a shadowy figure from Cloud’s past determined to conquer the planet, this unlikely group of heroes joins forces with new companions like the lively ninja Yuffie and the wisecracking cat-like robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle to rewrite their destiny. Explore classic locations revisited in extraordinary detail. Experience dozens of hours of rewarding side quests, monster hunts, mini-games, and fascinating stories centered on the planet’s inhabitants and cultures.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH fits into the narrative continuum of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, received with unprecedented enthusiasm in 2020 by players and critics globally. After earning over 20 perfect media scores and being named to the PlayStation® Editors’ Choice category, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE has become the best-selling digital PlayStation® title in SQUARE ENIX history, surpassing 7 million copies sold in physical and digital formats worldwide since its release.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available for PS5® consoles from February 29, 2024. For more information, visit https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/.