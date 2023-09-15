Yesterday evening, Square Enix finally announced the release date of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and, consequently, pre-orders for all possible editions of the game have started: let’s go and discover them.

The standard editionat the price of 79.99 euros (there will however be a discount for owners of the first part of the game) will contain some pre-order bonuses that will improve our experience: the invocation materials Leviathan and Rahmut.

Let’s then move on to Deluxe Editionwhich will cost 109.99 euros: this special edition will contain the previously mentioned bonuses, a mini art-book, a CD with the soundtrack and an exclusive steelbook.

Finally we see the majestic Collector’s Edition, which will cost the beauty of “only” 379.99 euros. This extremely prestigious edition will include all the previously mentioned bonuses and, in addition, all the DLCs available at launch (5) and a wonderful Sephiroth figurine 48 cm high.



Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is among the most anticipated games of 2024 and fans are finally ready to get their hands on the final chapter which will retrace the events of Cloud Strife and his companions from the legendary Final Fantasy 7, released on the first PlayStation.

If you still haven’t caught up with the first part of this great remake, we recommend you read our review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.