The release of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHas you well know, is set for the next one February 29 on PlayStation 5. To celebrate it, various events are planned, such as the collaboration with Apex Legends which will be launched next January 9th.

Ahead of the release of FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH for PS5 next month, two of the biggest names in gaming will team up for the Apex Legends & FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH event in Apex Legends. On January 9, players will be able to experience a brand new limited-time mode in Apex Legends, featuring the R2R5 potens sword and materia, as well as a host of new cosmetics inspired by FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, including new Legendary and Epic skins, stickers , emotes and more.

Check out the event announcement trailer from The Game Awards here.

For three weeks of endless possibilities, FINAL FANTASY VII Takeover will replace the unranked battle royale mode in Apex Legends. In this exciting new mode, players will be able to wield the R2R5 Buster Sword to dash, block projectiles, unleash a powerful Limit Break and much more. New effects are added to the game in the form of materia, granting benefits such as area-of-effect (AOE) lightning and HP drain, as well as a SOLDIER Nessie who fights alongside players.

But players won't just play inspired by FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, they'll be able to step into the role! New skins arrive in the Foreign Lands, including a moogle-inspired skin for Wattson, as well as iconic skins for Wraith, Crypto and more. These skins can be purchased with Apex Coins and are part of 36 limited-time FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH themed cosmetics. Players can collect them by purchasing Event Packs to obtain items from the drop pool, including the Mythic Sword Potens, the first Mythic cosmetic that can be equipped by any Legend!

The Apex Legends & FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH event brings two game icons into the same universe, but only for a limited time.

Apex Legends: Scintilla is available today for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via the EA App and Steam. For more news on Apex Legends, visit the official pages X (formerly Twitter), Instagram And YouTube of the game or visit www.playapex.com for the latest updates.

About FINAL FANTASY VII

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022. The game is widely regarded as a landmark title in the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic plot, unique characters, and cinematic sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 13.9 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, movies, and merchandise.

The first game in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020, was praised by players and critics around the world, earning more than 20 perfect scores from the media, and was selected as an “Editor's Choice” by PlayStation®. The game also became the best-selling digital game on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX history, surpassing more than 7 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game in the standalone trilogy and story, is in development and will be available worldwide on February 29, 2024 for PS5®.