The latest issue of the Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu presents reviews for two highly anticipated titles coming out between the end of February and the beginning of March. Let's talk about FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH (here is our review) e UNICORN OVERLORD.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHavailable from February 29 just up PlayStation 5gets a score of 38 out of 40. Three of the editors gave it a 10 full, while the fourth “only” one 8 out of 10. According to what was declared by the magazine, the main story takes around 40 hours to complete, which becomes 100 to complete each single secondary content.

UNICORN OVERLORDcoming soon PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch the next 8th of Marchinstead gets a 36 out of 40. Each of Famitsu's four editors gave it a score of 9 out of 10. To complete the title of Vanillaware it will take 40-50 hours for the main story and 100 hours for total completion.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu