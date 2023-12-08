













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Apex Legends will have a collaboration that you don’t want to miss | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









A rather surprising collaboration was announced during The Game Awards. To celebrate the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirththe Square Enix title will have a special participation in Apex Legends. This will be in the form of some skins and Cloud’s Buster Sword.

The trailer doesn’t give many details, but it seems explanatory enough. We see characters from Apex Legends dressing in outfits inspired by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. These are the best known: Cloud, Tifa and Aerith. Apparently only some of the heroes will be able to use them.

What is shown the longest is the Buster Sword. It will be a weapon that players can find in games. Although only a few seconds are shown, you can see that it will have devastating power. It will surely be highly coveted and feared.

We recommend you: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth receives a trailer that will bring you up to date with its story

This collaboration of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Apex Legends will be available in the Respawn Entertainment title starting January 9. This is almost two months before the arrival of Cloud and company’s next adventure, so it will serve to get us in the mood.

How can I get this collaboration between Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Apex Legends?

Apex Legends It is a free to play video game that you can find on Nintendo Switch, PC PlayStation and Xbox. As such, the only thing you have to do to play it is download it and that’s it. Besides This collaboration will surely be an event that will be available to everyone, for a limited time.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Like other battle royales, It has a store where you can spend money, real or in-game, for cosmetics. It is very likely that the costumes inspired by the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth They will be among your offer. Will you buy them when they arrive?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)