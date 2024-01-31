Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that next February 6 a State of Play entirely dedicated to will be held FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. At the moment the company has not yet revealed the time of the event, but has anticipated that a lot of new and unmissable information will be released on the highly anticipated title.

I remind you that the game will be available worldwide starting starting next February 29th on PlayStation 5 as a temporary console exclusive.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment