As part of the stage event of SQUARE ENIX dedicated to FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHhere comes to the web not only a brand new trailer dedicated to the minigames offered within the title, but we are also offered 30 minutes of gameplay dedicated to the exploration of the area Grasslandsthe game’s vast initial setting that expands to a 2km radius.

Moving on to the minigames side, the ones we can enjoy in this area include the Mog Housethe card game Queen’s Bloodchocobo customization, piano rhythm game, and more.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is coming out on PlayStation 5 from the February 29, 2024. Below you can admire the complete video of the stage event held at TGS 2023more specifically:

Minute 28:59 to 1:01:16 – Grasslands Gameplay

Minute 1:04:08 to 1:06:50 – Minigame trailer

Minute 1:09:23 to 1:13:25 – Gameplay Plan

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu