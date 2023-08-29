













According to these data, this technology of final fantasy 7 It’s called a Virtual Reality System. When wearing the goggles, they collect battle data from Soldier’s troops. This way you can assess their performance without putting them in real danger.

However, the data from this system can become so strong that it has an impact in the real world. As we saw in the prologue, where Zack fights with a virtual version of Sephiroth. The data of the future villain is so strong that it even breaks the protagonist’s sword.

This contraption is used more for class promotion exams within Soldier. Who wants to ascend must participate in tests using these glasses which determine if they are fit or not. So now your knowledge about final fantasy 7.

When does the next part of Final Fantasy VII Remake arrive?

Currently the fans of final fantasy 7 They are waiting for the second part of the remake of this beloved title. This will be called Rebirth and it is planned to go on sale on March 15, 2024. There is still a while to see the continuation of this story.

From what was shown, this time the world will be much more open, since Cloud and company will leave Midgar to go in search of Sephiroth. In addition, as the previous installment already hinted, we will be facing a plot that will play with the events that the fans know about. Hopefully Square Enix will show us a new trailer soon to get us more excited.

