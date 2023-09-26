













This announcement was revealed during a Japanese stream made by square enix where they touched on several topics around Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and its immediate future as a game as a service.

If it happens that you are already playing this title from your Android or iOS device, you will be pleased to know that you can follow your progress from your PC. Now, this does not mean that the title will become some kind of unique presentation, since it will not lose its game nature as a free-to-play service.’

The only thing about this development is that it does not have a defined release window, we only know that it will be available in Steam and that there is a latent possibility that more people can play it.

This is a good opportunity for the players’ user base to grow, the point is that the mobile game must have quality content so that the users themselves enjoy the experience.

What is Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis about?

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is in a few words the reimagining of all the events of the FFVII franchise and its respective spin-offs such as Crisis Core and The First Soldier.

The missions are short, they can be enjoyed when you leave home on short trips. The point is that, like a good mobile game, it will have microtransactions. It can be played without paying, but it can also be a truly tedious experience. You have to remember that this is how these types of games work and ultimately the community is what keeps them alive.

