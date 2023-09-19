In terms of publishing, it is essential to know sprofit from an intellectual property in order to make it mature and generate revenues. It is on this foundation that the gaming industry’s largest publishers – like Nintendo with Super Mario or Activision Blizzard with call of Duty – create an ever-changing quantity of titles. In the case of Square Enixwhich owns colossal franchises such as Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, the situation is not that much different. What is diametrically opposed is the result which reaches once the release platforms, the cost and above all the reference target.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisiswhich we discuss in the review, it is in an extremely inconvenient position, if you see it under certain terms. On the one hand, Square Enix has demonstrated that it knows how to carve out an important slice of the enormous pie called “mobile gaming”on the other hand, the publisher had already failed miserably with the same IP and a solution very similar to that of Ever Crisis.

Does anyone remember Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the mobile battle royale set on the planet Gaia? We are talking about the courageous attempt to forcefully impose itself in the battle royale genre, now decidedly less pronounced than a few years ago, with dynamics to be game-as-a-service always ready to bombard the user with banners of all sorts. Released in November 2021, The First Soldier closed its doors this January, just over a year after release. A failure in almost every waywhich will certainly have cost Square Enix dearly.

The announcement of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis it had lifted our spirits a little, with quite great prospects. The work would have told the events of the “trilogy” composed by Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core and The First Soldier, including some new narrative twists that would have added details to the character design, especially of Sephiroth same. We waited for the launch, pre-ordering the game on the App Store to then play it on day one, and the reality we found ourselves facing shocked us quite a bit.

Japanese stew

Ever Crisis opens as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake and the original chapter, with the historic Bombing Mission. However, if at first glance everything seems unchanged, we immediately come up against a very disappointing reality: the narrative sector is fragmented into multiple missions which rarely follow a common thread that unites them other than the temporal positioning of events. If previously the Bombing Mission had to be completed in about an hour, this time it lasts only a handful of minutes. Not only that, many of the story missions end up being mundane “fillers” in which we just talk, and even less often we have the opportunity to physically control the protagonist of the story.

The situation worsens when, having reached the scene in which Cloud meets Aerith for the second time, we only have to do a single fight and then see the plot of Final Fantasy VII completely interrupted to leave room for that of Crisis Core, without any logical or narrative connection to justify this choice.

The same goes for The First Soldier which, although it wanted to tell a new story of Sephirot and his youthful version, it stops right at the most interesting moment, leaving the player with a bad taste in their mouth and the need to wait for future updates. The narrative sector of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis thus suffers from a very serious problem of fragmentation and constant inconsistencyprobably representing the worst way to learn about the complex saga of Final Fantasy VII.

Playground system almost absent

Initially we really liked the combat system, a more modern and Game-as-a-Service style solution that mixes the turn-based formula that characterized the original chapter with some slight dynamics present in the remake. To top it all off, however, a very respectable graphics sector that can be appreciated on mobile with attention to detail of models, effects and various lighting. Once again, however, the GaaS solution used by Square Enix completely undermines the gaming experience, making completely useless user interaction.

We believe it is the possibility of automating and speeding up combat make the very existence of the combat system senseless. Let’s be clear, we can easily decide to attack manually by choosing which spells or moves to use at a specific moment, but doing so would not bring any advantage or improvement to the experience, and could even lead to the elimination of the team’s characters. On the contrary, being able to automate the entire process is certainly a very convenient possibility, but what it completely eliminates that one playful component which could have made sense in Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

This is because, on the other hand, there is a fair amount of secondary modes like the dungeons, which make us return to story maps, or even the missions that allow us to obtain valid materials to upgrade our weapons. We will even find a way online multiplayer, which offers the player lobbies to enter and try to fight enemies together with other people. We are talking about undoubtedly interesting and interesting methods they give freshness when you really don’t know what to do in the title anymore.

Without the narrative, the combat system and given the non-existence of any type of adventure backstory, we struggle to see a satisfactory gameplay system in the title. This because Square Enix has focused all their efforts on the entire gatcha system, which involves the dropping of weapons and armor – and matter, with a slightly different system – via an in-game currency. We can bring in the collecting factor, the desire to collect all the weapons in the game and try to replay the main missions to do those two or three fights (which, remember, are totally useless due to the automatic mode).

Paradoxically, we believe that the play structure – the “fun” part of the game – must be found precisely in having to fiddle through the menus to upgrade weapons and armor that we will never use. Or, we could see gameplay in modifying the party with certain combinations of characters and equipment, including materia. In fact, some more difficult missions are locked behind a minimum power level of the team. We are talking about a barrier that sometimes becomes so ridiculously high that question balancing abilities of Square Enix, except that it is possible to purchase materials with in-game currency, in turn obtainable by spending real money.

And that’s where those come into play microtransactions that we will never be able to get rid of again and that, in one way or another, will continue to be part of our lives as gamers. However, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is the maximum realization of a mobile industry that will never be able to free itself from a monetization system that it completely distorts a wonderful and timeless work like Final Fantasy VII.

From another point of view – that of the publisher – it is undeniable that these mechanisms work and generate revenues. To be completely honest, in any case, we doubt that this will hold true indefinitely, especially after seeing what happened with Final Fantasy VII The First Soldierand we hope that Square Enix decides to pay the homage that his work deserves, on mobile.