SQUARE ENIX announces that the version PC of free-to-play FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISISalready available on iOS and Androidit will come up Steam the next December 7. Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version of the game.

System requirements

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit / Windows® 11

Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel® Core™ i3-3210

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video card: AMD Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics / Intel® UHD Graphics 630 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Memory: 30 GB of available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit / Windows® 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200 / Intel® Core™ i5-6400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video card: AMD Radeon™ RX 460 / Intel® Arc™ A380 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Memory: 30 GB of available space

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Steam