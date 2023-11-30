SQUARE ENIX announces that the version PC of free-to-play FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISISalready available on iOS and Androidit will come up Steam the next December 7. Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version of the game.
System requirements
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit / Windows® 11
- Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel® Core™ i3-3210
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: AMD Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics / Intel® UHD Graphics 630 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Memory: 30 GB of available space
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit / Windows® 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200 / Intel® Core™ i5-6400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: AMD Radeon™ RX 460 / Intel® Arc™ A380 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Memory: 30 GB of available space
Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Steam
