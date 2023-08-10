SQUARE ENIX has officially announced the release date for FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISISthe new game for mobile devices that will retrace the saga of FF7.

The output is fixed on App Store And Google Play for the next September 7th, with pre-registration still available for both platforms. The company also communicated i Poll Results conducted following the closed beta test last June.

The description of the game on the Android store:

Relive the most memorable moments of FFVII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth.

Discover classic and new stories within the FFVII universe presented in a retro-style look combined with beautifully rendered, modern graphics that are easily accessible on the go. Merge your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in single or co-op battle modes.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu