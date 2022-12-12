final fantasy 7 It is one of the most beloved installments of the Square Enix franchise. As such, it has had quite a few remakes, remasters, and even spin-offs. one of them will be EverCrisisa new mobile title that will arrive in 2023. Which has just received a new trailer.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis it will be a game that will be released on mobile phones in an episodic way. His story will reconsider several events in the adventures of Cloud Strife, Zack Fair and Sephiroth. With an art that is quite colorful and a more active gameplay.

This recent trailer also announces that there will be a closed beta phase during the summer of 2023. This will take place for Android and iOS devices, although only in limited regions. So if you want to participate, stay tuned for any information about the possibilities in your region.

For now there is no exact release date for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. However, it may still be a long time, considering when its closed beta will be. It should be noted that at its launch it will reach the whole world and not only Japan like other deliveries. Will they try it?

Where does Ever Crisis fit into the Final Fantasy VII timeline?

As revealed so far, EverCrisis It will be a different way of seeing the events of Final Fantasy VII. In addition, it will take inspiration from all its extensive mythology that includes the Advent Children movie, as well as the titles Before Crisis and Crisis Core.

Source: Square Enix

Due to this approach, players will be able to experience their story in any order they want. Its gameplay will have the use of the Active Battle System that we have seen in other installments. It is also important to highlight that it will be free to play, but it will have loot boxes for different elements. Did it catch your attention?

