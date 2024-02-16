













Thus, players, when playing this RPG for mobile devices, will be able to fight as Cloud Strife alongside Sephiroth, the great villain of Final Fantasy VIIto experience the beginning of the great planetary threat of this video game.

The history of this collaboration in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be narrated via videos FFVII Rebirth while Sephiroth and Cloud advance towards Mount Nibel and fight against fierce enemies, such as the Guardian of Matters.

Throughout this journey they will meet Tifa Lockhart and will be able to appreciate key events from a unique perspective. It is one of Square Enix's ways of celebrating the release of FFVII Rebirth on February 29.

Fountain: Square Enix.

During the limited time event of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Players will be able to enjoy various campaigns, rewards and much more. The list that you can see below details this content:

Content within the collaboration with FFVII Rebirth

Players can obtain the limited-time Tifa outfit (Guide Uniform) as well as have the opportunity to get the new outfit for Red XIII (The Hellhound) via the Draw Stamp Cards system.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Crossover Official X Campaign Vol. 1 Follow & repost for a chance to win a FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH DELUXE EDITION, including a digital copy of FFVII REBIRTH & the physical items that come with the set!

Deadline: Feb. 19 6:59 AM PST #FF7R #FF7EC — FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) February 16, 2024

Collaboration campaign with FFVII Rebirth

From now until February 18 at 11:59 am PST (01:59 pm Central Mexico), players can receive one thousand Blue Crystals per day and get up to 3 thousand blue crystals in total as a gift just for starting session for three days in commemoration of the collaboration with FFVII Rebirth.

From now until March 3 at 11:59 am PST (01:59 pm Central Mexico) players can receive up to 170 free weapon shots (x10 free daily shots for collaboration with FFVII Rebirth) by logging in and obtaining up to 3,000 Blue Crystals by completing all event missions before March 3 at 5:59 pm PST (07:59 pm central Mexico).

From now until March 6 at 11:59 am PST (01:59 pm central Mexico). Players can earn up to 3K additional Blue Crystals for logging in for 15 days during the Login Campaign. FFVII Rebirth.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis It is currently available on mobile devices through the App Store and Google Play, and for PC via Steam.

Apart from Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

