During tonight’s Summer Game Fest SQUARE ENIX has released new information for FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS. The company has announced that from today it is possible pre-register on iOS and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play Store respectively. But that’s not all, among all the users who pre-register, in fact, some will be selected to participate in the Closed Beta to be held from 8 to 28 June.

No further details have been released at this time. We leave you with a new trailer dedicated to FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS wishing you as always a good vision.

Source: SQUARE ENIX