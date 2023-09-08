













Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Now Available









In Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisisplayers will explore key elements of the FFVII timeline, including events from the original game, new story elements from FFVII REMAKE and Scriptwriter Kazushige Nojima about a young Sephiroth, and many more surprises.

To celebrate the launch of this long-awaited title, many rewards are coming for those who want to get into it:

Goals for pre-registration – To commemorate the pre-registration milestone, which by the way was 1.7 million registered players, players will automatically receive a host of amazing gifts upon entering the game, including a 5-Star Weapon Draw Ticket, the Zweihander weapon, up to 3,000 Blue Crystals, 30 Draw Tickets, 2 Jumpstart Item Sets, and a Gear Voucher that can be exchanged for gear of your choice to customize your favorite FFVII characters.

Additionally, to celebrate the goal of 1.7 million registrations, 7.7 billion Blue Crystals will be divided among players. (The total number of players selected for the deal will be based on the number of total downloads during the first 3 days of launch, with a guaranteed minimum of 1,500 Blue Crystal.)

Launch Celebration Bonuses – Players will be able to claim a bonus that grants a total of 3,000 Blue Crystal to start their adventure until October 7, 2023.

Source: Square Enix

How much space does Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis take up?

Don’t lose sight of that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis It comes with all those elements that made FFVII famous like the Active Time Battle System and those iconic characters that fans love so much.

Source: Square Enix

Now this is one of those games that can take up space on your phone. For example, to give you a better idea, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis It weighs about 600 MB on its Android base, however, the size can be increased. While in iOS it can weigh 1.3 GB.

