SQUARE ENIX And Applibot have announced that they are working on a PC version for FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS. Already available on iOS and Android devicesthe game will also be released on PC via Steam but at the moment a possible release window has not yet been decided.

At the moment the only detail confirmed by the software house is that both versions of the game will use the same data. It is therefore very likely that we will be able to play freely on all platforms while maintaining the progress and purchases made.

We just have to wait for further information from SQUARE ENIX.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu