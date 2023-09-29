













Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis gives us a new look at young Sephiroth in action | TierraGamer









Those who have played Final Fantasy VII know that Sephiroth used to be one of the strongest members of SOLDIER. Ever Crisis will give us the opportunity to see how he got to where we met him. Since he apparently didn’t want to be a hero when he was younger.

Despite his youth, it is clear that Sephiroth will be a great warrior. As we see him cast a powerful spell against a great enemy, leaving only destruction in his wake. Surely seeing this already made fans want to play with him.

We recommend you: Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will make the jump to PC

At the moment there is no date for when young Sephiroth will be playable Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. However, Square Enix announced a livestream for September 29. In it they will give news about this title and surely there they will reveal when it will arrive. Were you excited by the trailer?

What is Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis?

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a mobile game that serves as a spin-off of this beloved installment of the Square Enix RPG. Here players can experience the stories of several of their canonical media. Plus the new story involving Sephiroth’s youth.

Source: Square Enix

The game is free to play but has microtransactions to get weapons and character costumes. Its combat system is inspired by the Active Battle System of the original game. So it’s a great option for fans of FF VII and his story.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.

(Visited 29 times, 13 visits today)