SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer for FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS thus announcing the postponement of the Closed beta testing. Originally scheduled for winter, the new window for the beta session is now set at a generic “summer 2023”.

As previously anticipated, the title will collect in episodic form entire timeline of the seventh chapter and, thanks to the trailer that you will find at the end of the article, we can admire some portions of the game dedicated to CRISIS CORE that they will see Zack as protagonist. In addition, the video allows us to take a look at the customization of the characters, to which we will be able to change costume and hairstyle.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS is currently under development for iOS and Android devices. Good vision.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu