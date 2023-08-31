SQUARE ENIX has shared a new trailer for the FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISISthe highly anticipated game for iOS And Android coming next September 7th. This trailer, titled “Countdown to Launch” reminds us that the title will be available in just seven days worldwide.

Tetsuya Nomura he said in a tweet: “The game has evolved since the closed beta and we have welcomed a lot of the feedback. We hope you continue to enjoy FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH as you play FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS.”

Let’s see the trailer below.

FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS – Countdown to Launch

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu