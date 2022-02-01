From Square Enix they ask us to be attentive to the news that will arrive this year.

Yesterday, at the end of the month, Final Fantasy VII turned 25 years old. On January 31, 1997, one of the titles that would mark a before and after in the history of video games arrived on PlayStation and, after the commemorative messages from its directors, in Square Enix they claim to be prepared for the celebration during this 2022.

Taking advantage of the occasion, those responsible have shared through a publication on official social networks the special logo for the 25th anniversary from the iconic series. There are two versions of it, one with the name of Final Fantasy VII in full and a smaller one with the anniversary and the delivery number in Roman numerals.

The logos follow the classic aesthetic line of the Final Fantasy saga and there is no doubt that we will see them more often this year, since Square Enix urges us to continue attentive to what is to come in the coming months. Likewise, a multitude of official accounts from other franchises and companies have taken the opportunity to congratulate Final Fantasy VII on such an important date. You can see some of these messages below:

It is worth remembering that the Remake of the seventh installment is currently in development. After having released the first part in 2020, Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the game and director of the original, has assured that we will have news of the second part this year. Of course, the next release related to the franchise will be Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S next March 18th and whose action and combat mechanics have stood out in recent trailers.

