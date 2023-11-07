













The first thing he shared with a well-known media outlet is that in Rebirth he has more presence than before. Nomura commented that he is ‘much more than in the original title’which gives an idea of ​​what to expect.

This creative also highlighted that Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ‘it really moves the story along in a very immense and impactful way’. But he decided to stop talking in that sense to avoid giving things away to the players.

Regarding the popularity of this character, Tetsuya Nomura commented ‘frankly, I’m very curious to know what makes it so attractive to users, because I hear this opinion very often’.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Nomura shared that in the case of Sephiroth ‘his appearance, first of all, I’m sure…’ It has a lot to do with it.

Likewise, he showed ‘[…]but also maybe there is something in his background that generates a particular appeal for many of the players that makes him an iconic character.’.

In that sense he may be very right, and that is why his expanded role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Tetsuya Nomura also highlighted ‘and so for Rebirth, I think that in addition to Cloud, Sephiroth is also a protagonist we can think of for this title’.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will go on sale on February 29, 2024 exclusively for PlayStation 5. It is one of the most anticipated releases for next year.

It is likely that various media will share impressions about this video game when it is available.

With details from Shack News. Apart from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

