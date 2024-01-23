There's very little left until it finally goes on sale. Final Fantasy VII Rebirththe next product within the number of the saga that has become the most popular of all, and it not only has the main game and the different spinoffs such as Crisis Core. It's even had a CGI movie called Advent Childrenwhich takes place just after the canonical ending of the story, and which apparently will come to delight all those who never saw it in the cinema.

As reported by square enixthe definitive version of this three-dimensional film will arrive in a limited way for fans before the release of the next game, specifically the February 21 and 22 of this yearthis as part of a collaboration between Fathom Events and Sony Pictures. Although as we already mentioned, it will only be issued on those two days, so users must be on the lookout for tickets to be released and not be left without their place in the room.

It is worth mentioning that tickets are now available through Fathom Events or at the box office of the participating cinemas, which are more than 650. Of course, there is a certain detail for all of us who do not live in USA, since it is not known if the film will arrive in these directions, so we will have to wait a little. At the moment square enix It has some presence in Latin, and that could mean that we are hoping to take a look at this film that continues to look quite good to this day.

The movie synopsis:

The story of “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children” takes place two years after the events of the game “Final Fantasy VII.” The world is dealing with the effects of the destruction caused by Meteor and the defeat of Sephiroth. However, a new threat arises in the form of a disease called “Geostigma”, which affects people who were in contact with the remains of Jenova and Mako during the previous events. Cloud Strife, the protagonist of the original game, now lives in solitude and is plagued by guilt and grief over the loss of his loved ones and the destruction caused by Sephiroth. As the Geostigma spreads, Cloud is contacted by three mysterious individuals named Kadaj, Loz, and Yazoo, who seek to revive Sephiroth.

Remember that you can also find this film in Blu Ray format in case you want to watch it.

Via: gonintendo

Editor's note: It's a movie worth seeing a couple of times, and now that we're reminded of its existence, I think I'll pull out the blu ray I have in my collection and give it a look after years. It's a shame that screening in theaters only applies to those who live in the United States.