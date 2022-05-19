SQUARE ENIX announced that it will release new information regarding the 25th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY VII in June. The news was spread by Tetsuya Nomura (director of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE) during the event FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER # 2, and it bodes well for the arrival of new news on the long-awaited PART 2 of the project REMAKE (currently under the direction of Naoki Hamaguchi). Earlier this year it had already been communicated by the producer Yoshinori Kitase that more news would be released in the course of 2022, and the anniversary of the title seems to be the perfect time.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is currently available for PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 while its expanded version FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is available for both PlayStation 5 that for PC through Epic Games Store.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu