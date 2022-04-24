Square Enix showed the statue of Landthe protagonist of Final Fantasy VIof the Masterline line, announced a few days ago, that is beautiful but very expensive. The object, obviously dedicated to collectors, will be bookable starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, we can see it on video:

More specifically, reservations will be open tomorrow April 25 in Japan at these times: 4:00 am CEST, 3:00 am BST, 10:00 pm EDT and 7:00 PM PDT. In total there will only be six hundred units available for purchase. Square Enix has not clarified whether reservations in the other territories will also be open at the same time.

As we said, before buying, it is right to know the price, not really accessible: 1,485,000 yen, or 10,694.77 euros at the current exchange rate. Yes, it costs that much. The statue, however, is really massive, recreated in 1/6 scale by Prime1Studio, a company known for its high quality works. We always owe them the statue of NieR: Automata worth more than 3,000 euros.

Shipments of the Terra statue will begin on July 28, 2023, so it still takes a long time to get it.