A well-known saying goes “between saying and doing there is the sea“, And the same concept runs somewhat between collectible figures and statues. Although they are both objects not labeled as “toys” but collectors’ material, there is usually a gulf of difference between the two given by some elements: quality, stairsAnd price. But despite the fact that the collectible statues are not really cheap objects and for everyone’s pockets, the themed one is even less so. FINAL FANTASY VI recently presented by SQUARE ENIX.

It is indeed a unique beauty in 1/6 scale and belonging to the line Masterlinemade by none other than Prime 1 Studio, Japanese manufacturer more than known in the collecting sector. The essence of this figure is quite simple, as it is based on the famous concept design made for the game by Yoshitaka Amanoand sees Land on a suit of armor Magitek.

The statue is in a limited edition of only 600 piecesand its price is truly mind-boggling: 1,485,000 Yenor at the current exchange rate something like € 10,788.53

SQEX MASTERLINE FFVI は 販 売 価 格 1,485,000 円 （税 込） 、

2023 年 7 月 28 日 発 売 予 定 、

全世界 600 個 限定 生産 （そ の う ち 日本 は 150 個） で す。

※ 各国 の 割 り 振 り は 受 注 状況 に よ っ て 変 更 の 可能性 が ご ざ い ま す

※ 各国 の 割 り 振 り は 受 注 状況 に よ っ て 変 更 の 可能性 が ご ざ い ま す

※ 生産 数 に 達 し 次第 予 約 終了 と さ せ て い た だ き ま す

As beautiful as it is, I believe that it will remain only a wet dream for many collectors and fans of the highly appreciated game, who will have to be content only with admiring the various images and the dedicated video, in which the same By hand discusses the design of the statue and some background on FINAL FANTASY VI.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera