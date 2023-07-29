There are people who are very excited about the next big release from Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwhich follows the line of the remake that arrived in 2020 to impose a new plot line for Cloud Strife and his friends. However, there is another part of the fandom that would like to have a recreation that they consider to be more historical.

For some time fans have been asking for a reimagining of Final Fantasy VI, since it is a game in which they would like to see with improved graphics certain iconic scenes that go from the presentation of the villain Kefka to the destruction of the world. But without a doubt, you want to appreciate the ultimate boss of this story that looks like an ancient god.

In fact, many of the company’s current team have hinted that they would like this project, but for now the top managers have not shown support, mostly because there are many games in progress. Even its original director, Yoshinari Kitasementions in interviews that he wants to promote again Final Fantasy VI.

The feeling for this game arose once more when they released Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster on consoles, where they were able to relive this story and realize that it is much more serious than what the pixels make it seem. Reason that would lead them to request the remake, which for now everyone wants to do but for now does not have the approval of the executives.

Remember that the collection from the first to the sixth game is available at PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: It would be nice to bring this game back, but it’s also sounding the alarm that the ninth game is also being worked on. So we’ll see in the future what Square Enix has to say.