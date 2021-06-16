Xbox has been making an effort in recent years to add more and more JRPG games to its Xbox Game Pass catalog, the results of which have been quite good considering the titles that have arrived. Now, Final Fantasy veterans’ RPG Astria Ascending has been confirmed to hit Xbox Game Pass in September, adding another alternative to the powerful titles found such as Octopath Traveler and Dragon Quest XI.

Artisan Studios has announced through a new trailer, what The title will officially arrive on Xbox Game Pass on September 30. Along with the above, they have released new information so that players know a little more about this new adventure endorsed and developed by some members of the team behind the Final Fantasy series. Sure, the story and the art style look pretty interesting.

Astria Ascending is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

The title is based on an epic story in which Players will control demigods to take on an evil force. The developers have ensured that Astria Ascending will be packed with content, for players to go on a long fantasy journey. The new information about the game is now available and we leave it below:

Epic Tales – Fight for the future while counting on the past; sacrifice everything, give up nothing. The Astria Ascending story was developed in part by writer Kazushige Nojima, known for his work on Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Living Landscapes – Travel the world of Orcanon, a richly imagined and fully animated 2D landscape with five cities and a dynamic weather system.

Unforgettable Characters – Choose from eight customizable player characters spanning a variety of fantastic races and abilities, and assemble a diverse team of heroes.

Rewarding Combat – Work together to save the world, engaging in turn-based strategic battles using the innovative focus point system.

A Feast To The Ears – Featuring music and sound effects by composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Valkyria Chronicles), Astria Ascending is a heartbreaking joy to listen to.

Undoubtedly good news for JRPG fans, who will be able to enjoy this game from September 30 on Xbox Game Pass. Due to the large number of good developers it boasts, it may be one of the big news of the second semester for the Microsoft service.

