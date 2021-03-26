One piece of news that will make FF fans happy is that Final Fantasy veterans present Astria Ascending which will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass for launch in 2021. The game includes Kazushige Nojima, one of the veterans of the Final Fantasy saga, among its development team. Also participating in this development is Hitoshi Sakimoto, who made the soundtrack for Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII. So we can expect from this game an interesting production for FF fans.
Dear Villagers will release the new JRPG, developed by Artisan Studios, all consoles. But the most important news is that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, as announced by the publisher. The ID @ Xbox continues with some good surprises for the Xbox Game Pass, like the arrival of Art of Rally this summer, also launching.
ExoMecha confirms its August launch and shows new gameplay
Final Fantasy veterans present Astria Ascending
Which Final Fantasy veterans present Astria ascendingIt is certainly something that should not be overlooked. Neither is its arrival at Xbox Game Pass. According to the developers, with Astria Ascending wanted to explore how people cope in extraordinary times. This said Artisan Studios game director Julien Bourgeois in a press release. Each hero has their own perspective, but it is the relationships they form with each other that really bring the story to life.
6 more Square Enix games coming to Xbox Game Pass
Villagers esteemed director of publications Guillamet Jamet also said it was an honor to have so many legends on the team helping out, like a childhood dream come true. Astria Ascending is more than a tribute to the classics. It’s the perfect next step in our editorial line of ambitious JRPGs.
