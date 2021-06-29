Square Enix announced the removal from Steam of two chapters that have marked the history of the long-lived Final Fantasy brand: it is Final Fantasy V is Final Fantasy VI, who are preparing to leave Steam next July 27th.

The notice was recently published on the official Steam pages of the software house. Instead of the two chapters, which will soon no longer be possible to buy, Square Enix suggests buying Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, the remastered version of early Final Fantasy announced during the Square Enix Presents, at E3 2021.

In case you want to play the original version of the video game, you better hurry up. The remastered version includes individual re-editions of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI, whose release date was incorrectly announced by a video, promptly removed.

There pixel art of each character of the original chapters of the saga has been revised and corrected, thanks to the work and skilled hands of Kazuko Shibuya. The removed video featured a detailed, behind-the-scenes discussion of the upcoming remastered versions, which are preparing to replace those that will be removed at the end of July.

Although a launch window has not been officially provided, therefore, we are already aware of the release period of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. As for the farewell to Final Fantasy V is Final Fantasy VI, Square Enix commented on the decision as follows:

This game will no longer be available for purchase after July 27, 2021. Purchase the remastered pixel version of Final Fantasy VI instead, coming soon.

In the commentary there is only the chapter Final Fantasy VI, but it is clear that too Final Fantasy V. will be removed, as it is present on the Steam page of the latter the same notice (incorrectly naming Final Fantasy VI). Therefore, players who want to experience the original 2D adventures without the revision and update of the remastered version still have just under a month to do so.