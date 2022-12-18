On December 18, 1987 the first Final Fantasy was released on the Japanese market. Today I am therefore exactly 35 years that the most famous Japanese RPG franchise is among us. What better time to give him the congratulations?

It is fair to specify that in the West Final Fantasy arrived much later, ie in 1990. In reality it only arrived in North America, since there was no European edition (at least not of the NES version). Be that as it may, in this case, it is above all the original launch at home on the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, if you prefer.

The game puts you in the role of four warriors, in possession of fragments of the four legendary elemental crystals, who must face the evil Garland, a former paladin who has kidnapped Princess Sarah of the kingdom of Cornelia to obtain the crown. In reality this is only the beginning of the story, which unfolds along the three continents that make up the game world.

It should be remembered that Final Fantasy was the game that saved Square, at the time not yet merged with Enix, which came from a series of failures. The author, Hironobu Sakaguchiplanned it as the company’s last game, that is, the one that would have led to the definitive closure if it had not been successful (hence the title Final Fantasy).

How will it go? The fact that Square Enix is ​​working on Final Fantasy XVI should tell you something.