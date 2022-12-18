On the occasion of Final Fantasy 35th Anniversarya ranking has been published showing i favorite saga characters by the Japanese public. Here’s how it’s made up Top 20:

Emet Selch (Final Fantasy 14) Wakka (Final Fantasy 10) Cloud (Final Fantasy 7) Tifa (Final Fantasy 7) Zidane/Gidan (Final Fantasy 9) Aerith (Final Fantasy 7) G’raha Tia (Final Fantasy 14) Live (Final Fantasy 9) Tidus (Final Fantasy 10) Haurchefant (Final Fantasy 14) Squall (Final Fantasy 8) Earth (Final Fantasy 6) Yuna (Final Fantasy 10) Lightning (Final Fantasy 13) Bartz (Final Fantasy 5) Noctis (Final Fantasy 15) Celes (Final Fantasy 6) Zack (Final Fantasy 7) Locke (Final Fantasy 6) Sephiroth (Final Fantasy 7)

In first position we can find Emet-Selch, a villain of Final Fantasy 14. According to fans, he is one of the best “villains” of the entire saga and it is no coincidence that he finished in first position. The MMORPG is able to get three positions in total, all in the Top 10: given the success of the game, it is not surprising.

On the other hand, it might surprise the presence of Wakka from Final Fantasy 10 in second position. While the game is loved for its heart-pounding and heartbreaking story, Wakka is an odd choice among the cast. On ResetEra, for example, many think that it is a joke by Japanese players, who voted it for a meme more than anything else.

Going further we find of course Cloud, Tifa and just below Aerith. Final Fantasy 7’s love triangle never leaves the hearts of fans, with Zack content to watch from afar in 18th position. Sephiroth even comes in last position among those reported.

We also assume that for many it will be absurd to see Lightning from Final Fantasy 13 (not exactly loved chapter, let’s face it) right behind Yuna. In Japan, however, Claire Farron is much more appreciated than in the West since the release of the game.

tell us, what are your favorite characters of Final Fantasy?

We will have to see if with the arrival of Final Fantasy 16 the ranking will change drastically or if it will take some time for such characters to be loved