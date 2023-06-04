













Final Fantasy Tactics will have its remaster and will nerf several characters | EarthGamer

Who did it was none other than the designer Yasumi Matsuno. He was the director and writer of the original game that came out in 1997 on the first PlayStation. That was while talking to some players on Twitter.

One of them (@Vg2Cr) told him ‘Many Final Fantasy Tactics fans are looking forward to the rumored remaster. I will be very excited when your announcement arrives’.

Reading the above Matsuno replied ‘If we remaster it, what do you think about whether it’s better to weaken ‘El Dios del Trueno Cid’, who they accuse of breaking the balance?’. As can be seen, this designer does not 100% confirm the game but does not rule it out.

Fountain: Square Enix.

The response he got from his interlocutor was ‘yes, it needs to be less strong. It looks like a Chuck Norris, so powerful’to which Yasumi Matsuno replied ‘thanks for your answer’.

So the idea of ​​a new version of Final Fantasy Tactics is in the mind of this creative. But is it possible for something like this to be a reality in the near future? Some people remember that a list of games for Nvidia GeForce Now appeared a long time ago.

If we remaster it, what do you think about whether it is better to weaken “The Thunder God Cid”, who was accused of destroying the balance? — 松野泰己🐈‍⬛ (@YasumiMatsuno) June 1, 2023

In this appear the remake of resident evil 4 as well as the trilogy Grand Theft Autowhich are completely real.

Although there are also games like bioshock 4which was supposed to come out in 2022; Titanfall 3, which is highly unlikely; and Injustice 3: Gods Will Fallof which there is no further evidence.

However, in the case of Final Fantasy Tactics there’s a good chance, as Square Enix is ​​adapting titles from the past.

Fountain: Square Enix.

In addition to creating new video games, he has also shown a great effort in reviving the ones in his bookstore. So this Yasumi Matsuno creation could well make a comeback.

Not for nothing FFT is one of the most loved and well-known strategy titles. Maybe at the Summer Game Fest 2023 or some other event there will be news.

It is best to keep an eye on any reports. It is a video game that deserves another chance to stand out.

