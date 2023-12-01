Sorry folks, it looks like a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster isn’t in the works.

A remaster of the PlayStation 1 (and later PSP) game is heavily sought after by fans of the series.

However, the game’s director Yasumi Matsuno has seemingly squashed any rumors of a revival.



Responding to a fan on

In a further reply, he then said: “That’s all I can say as my position right now. I’ll leave it to you whether you believe it or not.”

Currently, there are no plans for remastering.

Also, you have to convey your request to SQEX, not me.

Thank you for your understanding. — 松野泰己🐈‍⬛ (@YasumiMatsuno) November 29, 2023

Rumors of a remaster have been rife ever since the infamous Nvidia leak in 2021, which correctly predicted the release of multiple PC games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, God of War, Resident Evil 4 Remake, GTA remasters, and more.

A remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics was included in the leak, but is yet to be announced in any official capacity. It looks like it may remain a rumor, according to Matsuno.

Also included in that leak was a remake of Final Fantasy 9, another highly desired game by fans that’s yet to be officially announced.

Final Fantasy Tactics was a spin-off of the main series set in Ivalice, the same world as the later Final Fantasy 12. It’s a turn-based strategy title with a more political story that’s become a cult favorite among fans.

In the meantime, Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and The DioField Chronicle should fill the void nicely.