Remasters and Remakes are increasingly common and frequent nowadays and fans of many sagas hope to see some old game revived with a modern graphic makeover. For example, fans of Final Fantasy Tactics they would love one remaster. Unfortunately it seems that they have to put these hopes asideat least for a while.
Via X, the writer and director of Final Fantasy Tactics – Yasumi Matsuno – responded to a fan who asked for some information related to a rumor of a remaster version of the Square Enix game. Matsuno’s response was very direct and clear.
Matsuno wrote: “Currently, there are no plans for a remaster. Also, you should send your requests to Square Enix, not me. Thanks for understanding.”
Matsuno’s previous statements
As we reported to you in June 2023 and as you can see in X’s post above, Matsuno he had previously responded to a user by stating: “if we were to do a remaster”, words that immediately sparked the excitement of fans, who hoped that Square Enix was taking it into consideration.
For the moment it seems that this is not the case. Of course it’s possible that Matsuno is forced to publicly deny because Square Enix doesn’t want to reveal the existence of a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics, but in that case it would have been much easier for the director to say nothing, instead of putting himself in an uncomfortable situation.
