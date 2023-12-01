Remasters and Remakes are increasingly common and frequent nowadays and fans of many sagas hope to see some old game revived with a modern graphic makeover. For example, fans of Final Fantasy Tactics they would love one remaster. Unfortunately it seems that they have to put these hopes asideat least for a while.

Via X, the writer and director of Final Fantasy Tactics – Yasumi Matsuno – responded to a fan who asked for some information related to a rumor of a remaster version of the Square Enix game. Matsuno’s response was very direct and clear.

Matsuno wrote: “Currently, there are no plans for a remaster. Also, you should send your requests to Square Enix, not me. Thanks for understanding.”