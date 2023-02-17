Back to talking about Final Fantasy Tactics Remasterthis time with a comment supporting thearrival of the game which seems quite convincing, given that it is the well-known journalist Jason Schreierwho is unlikely to go overboard on such matters unless he has first-hand information.

There are no details, but when asked “Where is Final Fantasy Remaster” by a user on Twitter, Schreier replied “Coming soon”. Although it may be a simple joke, the Bloomberg reporter is usually considered a very source trusted as regards the rumors on the videogame market.

This would therefore seem to testify in favor of the theory of a Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster in development and now well underway with the work, so much so that it can be announced in a short time. Something like this had also emerged in recent days, starting from a member of Square Enix.

Interviewed by the French site FFWorld especially on Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line, the producer Ichiro Hazama had reported that “the team that manages Final Fantasy Tactics is very busy on another project at the moment”. The reference was probably to the Tactics Ogre: Reborn team, which evidently concluded work on this title and moved en masse to a particularly demanding new project.

This project could be just a Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster or Remake, a game that was part of the famous leak of the Nvidia GeForce document that anticipated a lot of titles that actually arrived on the market. At this point there is also the testimony of Schreier in support, therefore we await any developments on the matter.