It's probably about time the series Final Fantasy Tactics come back with a new game: the director of the franchise declared it, Naoki Yoshidaduring a recent interview.

“We have a lot of team members who have worked on games like Final Fantasy Tactics or Final Fantasy 12, so there's a similar atmosphere because several people with that experience are part of the staff,” Yoshida said of theinfluence of Tactics on current projects related to Final Fantasy.

The director also said that he was happy to hear about a possible return of Final Fantasy Tactics, given that the members of the studio are fans of the series. “We love Tactics too, and probably do the time has come to make a new episode.”

In any case, it will not be a title that starts from the basics of Final Fantasy 16: “What could we call it? Final Fantasy 16 Tactics? Maybe it's a bit much”, said localization manager Michael-Christoper Koji Fox and director Takeo Kujiraoka.