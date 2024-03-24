This month strategy games reached a new level thanks to the new creation by Vanillaware, Unicorn Overlord, which has managed to achieve almost perfect ratings, as well as sales that so far are mentioned as acceptable but with the factor that they still need to have enough profit. Even other creators in the RPG world have recognized the good quality of the title, highlighting someone who helped raise the popularity of turn-based tactics.

The director of the classic Final Fantasy Tactics, Yasumi Matsuno, has shared on Twitter that he bought a copy of the game published by Atlus, mentioning that he hopes this work sells well so that the turn-based role-playing genre continues to remain active in the industry. For their part, there was no shortage of comments and questions from fans, questioning whether the alternate franchise of square enix may return in some form, at least in the form of a remake or remaster for the original.

Here is his response:

It's nice of you to say that, but first, let's play 'Unicorn Overlord'. I pray that sales of this new simulation RPG will exceed one million copies.

There are two pieces of information to consider in relation to Final Fantasy Tacticsthe first is that there has not been a game in the form of the franchise for a long time, since the last thing we saw was a remaster in the PSP called War of the Lions and also the second Tactics Advance for Nintendo DS. The same way, Tactics Ogre It came back almost two years ago as a port that came from the laptop sonybut it has not been commented on how well it went, so Square Enix tPerhaps he is reconsidering whether to return to tactics or not.

Remember that Unicorn Overlord Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: I'm dying to try this video game, but there are more things to play like the new releases that arrive like the Princess Peach game. In some month when you feel lazy it will be time to give it a try, because its aesthetics are not bad at all.