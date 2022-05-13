Square Enix will release several new games in the next year, but the company seems to be focusing specifically on Final Fantasy 16. David Gibson, a Japan-based analyst, posted a post on Twitter to describe some of the new information coming from the Japanese giant.

During a conference call, Square Enix reportedly talked about its plans for the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy which will be revealed this month or June. She previously created a special anniversary website and said fans can expect “many new and exciting ways to enjoy the worlds of Final Fantasy”.

Final Fantasy 16 is the latest in Square Enix’s hugely popular JRPG series and is directed by Hiroshi Takai and produced by Naoki Yoshida. The title was first revealed in September 2020 during a PlayStation stream and will be released on PC and PS5.

Square Enix -said this FY3 / 23, it will release several new titles but year is centered around major franchise. Noted it is the FF 35th anniversary and expects news this month or next. Noted it had had seen FF16 trailer and had high expectations for the title. # FF16 – David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 13, 2022



For now, we just have to wait for an official announcement from Square Enix on this title much awaited by fans.

