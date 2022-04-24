Square Enix has announced the arrival in Japan of a new figurine dedicated to Final Fantasy VI, part of the premium Masterline collection. The action figure features Terra Branford, heroine of the classic game, and is made in 1: 6 scale. The company revealed the new product on Twitter, specifying that only 600 copies will be made and 150 of these will be marketed exclusively in Japan. starting July 28, 2023. This advance is explained by the fact that the object will be as exclusive as it is expensive: its list price for pre-order is 1,485,000 yen, which is equivalent to approximately 10,500 euros. The figurine, in addition to being equipped with incredible detail, also has interchangeable parts: the poses of Terra on the robot are in fact two, and even the Moguri can be changed. Pre-orders for the very exclusive gadget are already open and will be closed as soon as the production quantity declared by Square Enix is ​​reached.

