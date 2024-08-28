Yoshida gave an overview of the situation of Final Fantasy and Square Enix games on Xbox in recent years, realizing that it has been a rather difficult relationship.

Yoshida realized that Xbox users had to wait a long time before being able to play Final Fantasy 14 on their consoles, and he was also impressed by the “ very strong response ” that the community has reserved for the game on Xbox.

Naoki Yoshida producer and director of Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 16, recently reported during Gamescom 2024 that the series Final Fantasy and Square Enix games in general yes will bring us closer to Xbox in the near future, thanks also to the excellent response received from the launch of the MMORPG on the Microsoft console.

The changes underway at Square Enix

After Final Fantasy 15, the relationship with the series in question was interrupted, starting with the online chapter Final Fantasy 14. “Final Fantasy 16 is also not available on Xbox, so considering all the time that has passed, it is clear that the fanbase of passionate users of Final Fantasy has shrunk on Xbox,” Yoshida said.

“Taking Final Fantasy 14 as a new opportunity, we can take the opportunity to Strengthening the community on Xbox towards the Final Fantasy franchise,” Yoshida said. “I think this is where we should increase communication and work to build a community moving forward. And that’s important not just for Final Fantasy 14, but, I would say, for Square Enix in general.”

According to Yoshida, the near future should see a reconnection not only of Final Fantasy but of all Square Enix titles with the Xbox environment: “With the release of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox, Phil Spencer has spent a lot of time, effort and commitment to make this a reality. We would therefore like to make the most of this experience and further deepen the relationship with Xbox players”.

Yoshida also noted that Xbox, as a platform, is having a hard time establishing itself in Japan, and this affects the perception of the console that Japanese developers have, but it’s also true that they need to look at the global scope at this point.

“However, in Square Enix we have changed our policy“, Yoshida added, referring to the new openings and changes also announced by Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu. “We are now moving towards a policy of releasing our games on a multi-platform basis, and we want as many players as possible to play our games. So, with Final Fantasy 14 as a starting point, we want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox. So I hope that players will eagerly await what’s coming to this platform in the future.”