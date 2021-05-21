What kind of surprise could come?

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most anticipated games by fans of the genre RPG and of Square enix, and is a temporary exclusive of PS5. Between whether or not this is a good thing, it is worth noting that a rumor tells us that it is not the only project in the franchise for the Sony console.

According to information from one of the most reliable and effective sources regarding game leakage PlayStation Y Square enix could come an exclusive for PS5. Be careful, we cannot say that this user has a perfect record with the leaks, however, we should not rule it out either given his history.

Now, what emerges from your statements? In an upcoming presentation of PlayStation would come an announcement of Final fantasy as well as information from XVI, Endwalker and FFVIIR.

To this information he added that there would be two important revelations from Square Enix in June, one exclusive to Final fantasy for him Playstation 5 and a title of Eidos cross-gen.

Obviously, the data is not really accurate and not something that we should write in stone, so we should not get so excited.

Final Fantasy, the bet of PlayStation?

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that more than a year has passed since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake and the supposed exclusivity should already have ended. Now, let’s not rule out that this is due to the update that the game will have on PS5.

On the other hand, Final Fantasy XVI It is a game that could well come out on PC, since that is what an image indicated a year ago that until today is only going to be indicated as a human error.

The only thing that stays exclusive on consoles PlayStation it is FFXIV that will soon have a new expansion. Could it be that Sony is giving weight to what this franchise of Square enix can you do for them?

