Square Enix was one of the companies that published the most games last year, only each of them was of less importance, since they were ports or remasters like Tactics Ogre: Reborn. However, this 2023 The highlights are coming from the company, including the sixteenth installment of its star RPG franchise.

Through a message from the producer of the saga, Yoshinori Kitase, mentioned that the game that will be released next summer is still being polished, all in order to have an excellent launch. For its part, it is said that FFVII Rebirth is also accelerating its development, and to close, there is talk of a certain game that is not related to FF but what do you expect to give details soon.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release this year, which means Yoshi-P needs your support now more than ever. Also! Development is ramping up on the title I’m producing, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. I’m sure many of your collective imaginations are running wild trying to imagine how we’ll recreate some of the game’s most iconic scenes, and we’ll have more to share on that when the time is right. There’s also another big non-FFVII announcement that I can’t say anything about yet. Rest assured, we’re hard at work to make sure 2023 is our most exciting year yet.

It is worth mentioning, that a list of games that leaked from a list of games should be taken into consideration. geforce Now from NVIDIA, since many of them appeared shortly after. So to discover the mysterious game, it is logical to look for the titles not related to Final fantasy to try to guess the next announcement.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Hopefully the game not related to Final Fantasy is a preview of Kingdom Hearts 4, soon it will be a year since the official announcement, so it would be wrong to have more news. Although, it could also be something totally different.